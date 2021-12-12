This Week in South Florida: Ana Maria Rodriguez and Shevrin Jones

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented his budget plan last week, almost $100 billion-worth.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented his budget plan last week, almost $100 billion-worth.

It’s just shy of this year’s budget, but flush with raises, bonuses and even a gas tax holiday.

DeSantis is able to do many of those things thanks to billions in COVID-19 relief money from the Biden Administration, which he so often criticizes.

Lawmakers will ultimately have to approve the plan.

South Florida state senators Ana Maria Rodriguez and Shevrin Jones joined This Week in South Florida to discuss, and their conversation with hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.