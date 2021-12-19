78º
This Week in South Florida: Dr. Marvin Dunn

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

There have been heated debates regarding Critical Race Theory in recent months and years.

Dr. Marvin Dunn is the retired chairman of the phycology department at Florida International University.

He is also the author of A History of Florida Through Black Eyes and recently published an op-ed in the Miami Herald that said Critical Race Theory should be taught in schools.

Dr. Dunn joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

