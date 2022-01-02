This Week in South Florida: Dr. Geeta Nayyar

79º
It’s now 2022, but in so many ways it feels like nothing has changed, except now its omicron that’s raging through Florida with nearly 300,000 cases in the past week.

The positivity rate is sky-high, just about 26 percent.

Doctors say omicron is milder, but that’s a relative term.

Many people who contract it say they feel awful, though they are not going to the hospital in the same numbers as last summer.

They are still going to get tested though as tens of thousands of people have lined up, overwhelming tests sites across South Florida.

Dr. Geeta Nayyar joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

