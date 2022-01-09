This Week in South Florida: Jason Mariner

Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Palm Beach Counties in the race for congress in the 20th District.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Early voting ends Sunday in Broward and Palm Beach Counties in the race for congress in the 20th District.

That’s an area that stretches from Miramar to Riviera Beach.

It’s a majority Black district and ti was represented for nearly 30 years by the late Alcee Hastings.

Jason Mariner is the Republican nominee for that seat.

He’s an advertising executive with a somewhat checkered past, an ex-felon who said he’s turned his life around and is ready to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

