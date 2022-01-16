65º
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 16, 2022

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, T. Willard Fair, Anna Fusco and Dean Trantails join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by newly elected Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami T. Willard Fair, Broward Teachers’ Union President Anna Fusco and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantails.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

