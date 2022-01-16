74º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Palm Beach County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is South Florida’s newest member of Congress.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is South Florida’s newest member of Congress.

She is expected to be sworn into office on Tuesday evening as the new Democratic Representative for District 20, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The road to Washington was long, expensive, and not without some bumps along the way.

Her victory gives Democrats a 10-vote advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, at least until the midterm elections coming up later this year, when she will have to run again.

Cherfilus-McCormick joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss her journey, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter