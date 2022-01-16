This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is South Florida’s newest member of Congress.

She is expected to be sworn into office on Tuesday evening as the new Democratic Representative for District 20, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The road to Washington was long, expensive, and not without some bumps along the way.

Her victory gives Democrats a 10-vote advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, at least until the midterm elections coming up later this year, when she will have to run again.

Cherfilus-McCormick joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss her journey, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.