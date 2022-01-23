62º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’ve heard a lot in the past year about election fraud, even though there was very little of it last time Florida voters went to the polls.

An investigation is underway into fraud that involves petitions to get expanded gambling in Florida voters.

Hundreds of thousands turned in to elections supervisors around the state are deemed fraudulent.

Broward County Elections Supervisor Joe Scott is one of those sounding the alarm, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss.

