This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones and David Borrero

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
Week two of Florida’s Legislative Session is in the books, dominated by redistricting.

The maps with revised boundary lines for congressional and legislative district that determine who represents you in Tallahassee and Washington D.C.

Some of the first bills flying through committee are some of the most controversial, culture-clash kind of bills.

Two South Florida lawmakers have big roles to play.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from West Park, and State Rep. David Borrero, a Republican from Sweetwater, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

