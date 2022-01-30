51º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Mitchell Tapper and Lonny Wilk

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics
Last weekend, hundreds of people in South Florida woke up to find antisemitic packages on their lawns and driveways.

Baggies with flyers filled with antisemitic, hate-tinged lies and false accusations.

Baggies with flyers filled with antisemitic, hate-tinged lies and false accusations.

This latest antisemitic incident brought instant disgust, confusion, fear and a lot of questions.

Michael Tapper is the head of security at the Jewish Federation of Broward County and Lonny Wilk is the interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Florida Division.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

