This Week in South Florida: Mitchell Tapper and Lonny Wilk

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last weekend, hundreds of people in South Florida woke up to find antisemitic packages on their lawns and driveways.

Baggies with flyers filled with antisemitic, hate-tinged lies and false accusations.

This latest antisemitic incident brought instant disgust, confusion, fear and a lot of questions.

Michael Tapper is the head of security at the Jewish Federation of Broward County and Lonny Wilk is the interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Florida Division.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.