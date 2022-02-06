This Week in South Florida: J.C. Planas

The laws that govern in the Sunshine State are complex, including those that govern the third party organizations that register and update voter information.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The laws that govern in the Sunshine State are complex, including those that govern the third party organizations that register and update voter information.

Obviously there are a lot of questions about how and why there are so many South Florida voters who unknowingly had their party affiliations changed from Democrat to Republican.

J.C. Planas is a Miami attorney specializing in Florida election law. He’s also a former state representative.

Planas joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.