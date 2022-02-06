77º
This Week in South Florida: J.C. Planas

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

The laws that govern in the Sunshine State are complex, including those that govern the third party organizations that register and update voter information.

The laws that govern in the Sunshine State are complex, including those that govern the third party organizations that register and update voter information.

Obviously there are a lot of questions about how and why there are so many South Florida voters who unknowingly had their party affiliations changed from Democrat to Republican.

J.C. Planas is a Miami attorney specializing in Florida election law. He’s also a former state representative.

Planas joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

