77º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Rosalind Osgood and Joseph Carter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Politics, Broward County, This Week in South Florida
Broward Senate District 33 was one of three legislative seats suddenly up for grabs when three lawmakers, all Democrats, resigned to run for congress.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Senate District 33 was one of three legislative seats suddenly up for grabs when three lawmakers, all Democrats, resigned to run for congress.

One of those seats, with Senate District 33 representing a big chunk of Broward, will be determined by the winner of a special election next month.

The two finalists in the race for that seat are Democrat Rosalind Osgood and Republican Joseph Carter.

Osgood runs a development nonprofit and served on the Broward County School Board for more than a decade.

Carter, a third-generation Fort Lauderdale native, is a newcomer as a candidate, but not to politics. The former Broward County public school teacher was suddenly terminated last year after publicly calling out the district’s mask mandates.

Osgood and Carter joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the race, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter