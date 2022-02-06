77º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Stephen Johnson

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The bombshell story of the week was the lawsuit against the NFL and the Miami Dolphins, among other teams, brought by fired head coach Brian Flores.

Flores alleges racism in the NFL for failing to hire black head coaches.

He also accused Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of attempting to bribe him to lose games during the 2019 season so the team could get a better draft pick, allegations Ross called, “false, malicious and defamatory.”

The industry is football, but the issue is racism.

The chair of Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board Stephen Johnson joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

