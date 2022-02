Miami-Dade County’s new superintendent Jose Dotres officially takes the helm on Monday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade County’s new superintendent Jose Dotres officially takes the helm on Monday.

Dotres has returned to South Florida from his deputy position in Collier County.

He spent most of his 30-year career in Miami-Dade County as a teacher, administrator, and deputy superintendent.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss his new role, and the conversation can be seen at the top of this page.