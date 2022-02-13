This Week in South Florida: Michael Womack

The Florida legislature is debating a bill that poses an important question.

Should young children be able to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity in school?

The bill that passed its first senate committee last week aims to prevent that from happening and protect parents decisions. But a flood of people packed the chambers to oppose what they call a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ mandate at school, a place that becomes, for some, the only support system they have.

Michael Womack is one of those at the podium. He represents Equality Florida, but also bared a bit of personal history hoping to convince senators on the education committee to oppose the bill.

