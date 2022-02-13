69º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Michael Womack

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Education
The Florida legislature is debating a bill that poses an important question.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida legislature is debating a bill that poses an important question.

Should young children be able to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity in school?

The bill that passed its first senate committee last week aims to prevent that from happening and protect parents decisions. But a flood of people packed the chambers to oppose what they call a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ mandate at school, a place that becomes, for some, the only support system they have.

Michael Womack is one of those at the podium. He represents Equality Florida, but also bared a bit of personal history hoping to convince senators on the education committee to oppose the bill.

Woman joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email