This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County’s new school superintendent is the same as its old one.

Vickie Cartwright is no longer the county’s interim superintendent, as her role has been made permanent.

She had been holding the job on a temporary basis since last summer when her predecessor Robert Runcie resigned under pressure from a grand jury indictment.

Cartwright joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss her not-so-new role.