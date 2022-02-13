69º
This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Broward County, Education
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County’s new school superintendent is the same as its old one.

Vickie Cartwright is no longer the county’s interim superintendent, as her role has been made permanent.

She had been holding the job on a temporary basis since last summer when her predecessor Robert Runcie resigned under pressure from a grand jury indictment.

Cartwright joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss his her not-so-new role, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

