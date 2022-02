We live in divisive political times where people in elected office are often the targets of ridicule and abuse.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We live in divisive political times where people in elected office are often the targets of ridicule and abuse.

This Week, Florida City got a new mayor; the same as the old mayor.

The re-election of Otis Wallace will give him four decades at the helm of Miami-Dade’s southernmost city.

Mayor Wallace joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss his latest victory, and the conversation can be seen at the top of this page.