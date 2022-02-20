75º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Robin Bartleman

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County, Weston
One of the most controversial and divisive bills this legislative session is now heading to the Florida Senate.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most controversial and divisive bills this legislative session is now heading to the Florida Senate.

The full House vote on what would be Florida’s strictest abortion bill in recent history came after midnight Thursday, along with protests from the gallery that disrupted debate…hours of debate that changed no minds.

The bill limits abortions after 15 weeks without exceptions for victims of rape or incest that result in pregnancy.

It does provide exceptions for medical conditions that threaten the life of the mother and for fatal fetal abnormalities where the child would die at birth or soon after.

Such was the case for State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat from Weston.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter