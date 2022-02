On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Miami attorney Loreal Arscott.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Miami attorney Loreal Arscott.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.