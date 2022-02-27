This Week in South Florida: Loreal Arscott

The nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is ground-breaking and gratifying for South Florida.

She grew up in Miami and graduated from Palmetto High School.

The Harvard educated former public defender and defense attorney was appointed to the federal bench appeals court and now President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice.

Loreal Arscott is a Miami attorney and the immediate past president of the Wilkie Ferguson Jr. Bar Association.

Arscott has worked to get Black women appointed or elected to the bench in South Florida.

She is also the newly elected chair of the Miami-Dade County Independent Civilian Panel. The ICP will review complains of misconduct against the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Arscott joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.