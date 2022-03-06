This Week in South Florida: Manny Morales

The City of Miami has a new police chief.

Manny Morales can now remove the word interim from his title.

He has become the city’s fifth police chief in the past ten years.

Morales’ appointment comes after a few months of calm after the storm, when former chief Art Acevedo was fired amid an ongoing feud with some city commissioners.

