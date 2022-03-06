76º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Manny Morales

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami, Miami-Dade County
The City of Miami has a new police chief.

Manny Morales can now remove the word interim from his title.

He has become the city’s fifth police chief in the past ten years.

Morales’ appointment comes after a few months of calm after the storm, when former chief Art Acevedo was fired amid an ongoing feud with some city commissioners.

Morales joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

