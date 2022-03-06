PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by State Rep. Joe Harding, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Rep. Ted Deutch and Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 6, 2022
Joe Harding, Laurel Lee, Ted Deutch and Manny Morales join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 13, 2022
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome new Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, new Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, President of the United Teachers of Dade Karla Hernandez Mats and Anna Fusco is president of the Broward Teachers Union, and Michael Womack of Equality Florida.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: February 20, 2022
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michaael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by State Rep. Robin Bartleman, State Rep. David Borrero, Everglades Foundation President Erik Eikenberg and Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace.