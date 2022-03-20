This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez

When something catastrophic happens in Florida and new laws and regulations could repair of mitigate the damage, the state legislature usually takes action.

They did with stricter gun laws after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South last summer, lawmakers once again said they would pass a bill to help prevent such tragedies in the future.

But they didn’t.

Lawmakers came close but couldn’t push it across the finish line.

