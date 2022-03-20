This Week in South Florida: Dr. Teri Stockham

There is an epidemic going on in the State of Florida and we’re not talking about COVID-19.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is an epidemic going on in the State of Florida and we’re not talking about COVID-19.

It’s an epidemic of Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Drug dealers are mixing it with cocaine and the results can be deadly.

Several students on spring break in Broward County collapsed and nearly died after they snorted cocaine laced with Fentanyl.

It was not an isolated case.

On the same day as that incident in Wilton Manors, a total of 34 people overdosed in Broward County.

It happens every day in Broward, which is the epicenter of the Fentanyl epidemic.

