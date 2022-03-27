76º
This Week in South Florida: Dan Gelber

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

A state of emergency that was imposed in Miami Beach after a series of shootings survived a legal challenge and business backlash.

The sudden emergency move came after two shootings in the midst of Spring Break week crowds in the South Beach Entertainment District.

The spurred the city manager to impose a midnight curfew on weekends and a 6 p.m. deadline for package stores to sell alcohol, as well as roadblocks in surrounding residential areas.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has been the tip of the spear in the call to change the culture of South Beach and he championed the curfew.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

