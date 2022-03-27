This Week in South Florida: Yolanda Cash Jackson

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has already made history, and with a South Florida angle.

This week’s senate hearings for the judge who could be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court were riveting for a lot of reasons.

There were watch parties around the county by the Black Women’s Leadership Collective, including one locally in Opa-lock attended by a who’s who of Miami-Dade’s most active and engaged Black women leaders.

Among them, the organizer, Yolanda Cash Jackson, a government law attorney active in a roster of civic and charitable organizations.

