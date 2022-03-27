76º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Yolanda Cash Jackson

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has already made history, and with a South Florida angle.

This week’s senate hearings for the judge who could be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court were riveting for a lot of reasons.

There were watch parties around the county by the Black Women’s Leadership Collective, including one locally in Opa-lock attended by a who’s who of Miami-Dade’s most active and engaged Black women leaders.

Among them, the organizer, Yolanda Cash Jackson, a government law attorney active in a roster of civic and charitable organizations.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

