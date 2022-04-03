76º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

A very positive jobs report, nationally and in South Florida, is good news for the Biden Administration.

But that positivity may be a hard sell due to those buying gas, groceries or anything else rising in prices.

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is a Democrat who represents Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, which covers parts of southwest Broward and northeast Miami-Dade.

She has served in congress since 2004.

Rep. Wasserman Schultz joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

