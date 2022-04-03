This Week in South Florida: Kelly Skidmore and Tom Fabricio

It’ll be back to the drawing board for state lawmakers later this month.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. –

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the congressional redistricting maps they submitted.

The once per decade re-do of the districts, by law and constitutional mandate, must be done in a fair and equitable manner for all voters.

But in this case, who decides what’s fair and equitable…lawmakers, the governor, or a judge?

Two of the state representatives on the redistricting subcommittee joined This Week in South Florida to explain.

Democrat Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton and Republican Tom Fabricio of Miramar joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.