77º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Ellen Freidin

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
A little more than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that says congressional districts can’t be drawn to favor the party in power, and the districts have to give minority voters the ability to elect people who look like them.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A little more than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that says congressional districts can’t be drawn to favor the party in power, and the districts have to give minority voters the ability to elect people who look like them.

Districts also have to be compact and contiguous, ending gerrymandering, which is when lawmakers draw whatever lines they could to protect their voter majorities.

Ellen Freidin leads Fair Districts Now, a redistricting reform group, and was the Miami lawyer who led the campaign for that 2010 amendment.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss her efforts, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email