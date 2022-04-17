This Week in South Florida: Ellen Freidin

A little more than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that says congressional districts can’t be drawn to favor the party in power, and the districts have to give minority voters the ability to elect people who look like them.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A little more than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment that says congressional districts can’t be drawn to favor the party in power, and the districts have to give minority voters the ability to elect people who look like them.

Districts also have to be compact and contiguous, ending gerrymandering, which is when lawmakers draw whatever lines they could to protect their voter majorities.

Ellen Freidin leads Fair Districts Now, a redistricting reform group, and was the Miami lawyer who led the campaign for that 2010 amendment.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss her efforts, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.