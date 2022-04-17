This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo and Jeff Brandes

State lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee on Tuesday after their version of redistricting was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in an unprecedented move.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – State lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee on Tuesday after their version of redistricting was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in an unprecedented move.

Now they will be considering another version drawn up at the governor’s direction that will likely affect the strength of minority votes in local elections and the balance of power in congress.

At issue are districts that are fair are compact and equitable, and they protect minority voters.

Democratic state Sen. Jason Pizzo of North Miami and Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg have been immersed in the redistricted process.

