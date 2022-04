On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak with Florida Rep. Randy Fine, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, filmmaker and activist Billy Corben and former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak with Florida Rep. Randy Fine, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, filmmaker and activist Billy Corben and former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.