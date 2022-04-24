79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There are only four months left until the August primaries, and the race for governor is ramping up.

Of the candidates vying to be the Democrat who challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis, two of them brought their campaigns to South Florida last week.

Charlie Crist, now a congressman, and Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, both made their cases about why he or she would be the Democrat’s best chance to unseat the governor.

Fried joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the race, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

