This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There are only four months left until the August primaries, and the race for governor is ramping up.

Of the candidates vying to be the Democrat who challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis, two of them brought their campaigns to South Florida last week.

Charlie Crist, now a congressman, and Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, both made their cases about why he or she would be the Democrat’s best chance to unseat the governor.

