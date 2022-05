Education is front and center in Florida politics, and the state’s new Education Commissioner, as of Friday, is at the tip of the spear.

That man is Florida State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr.

He is a Republican from Hialeah who was confirmed into his new role on Friday.

