This Week in South Florida: Marvin Dunn

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Marvin Dunn is one of South Florida’s most respected teachers as well as a historian who has authored several books on South Florida’s Black history.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s new Individual Freedom law became one of the most controversial.

Sponsors say it puts guardrails on teaching racial history, to ensure its factual and does not instill guilt in students about their own race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls it the Stop Woke act.

He took to Twitter in a raw and personal thread, directing questions to the governor.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

