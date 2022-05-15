This Week in South Florida: Daniel Foganholi

School board elections are those down-ballot races, though they are increasingly coming in sharper focus and getting more attention.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School board elections are those down-ballot races, though they are increasingly coming in sharper focus and getting more attention.

Schools are at the center of some of the most controversial new state laws, the fights over mask mandates, and school board members home some serious purse strings.

Broward County’s newest school board member was just appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the seat vacated when Rosalind Osgood was elected to the state senate.

