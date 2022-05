On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Yael Herschfield of the Anti-Defamation League Southern Division and Broward County School Board member Daniel Foganhol. Glenna also speaks with Local 10 News' Janine Stanwood, who received up-close access on the U.S. Southern Border to operations to keep the dangerous drug fentanyl out of our country.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Yael Herschfield of the Anti-Defamation League Southern Division and Broward County School Board member Daniel Foganhol. Glenna also speaks with Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood, who received up-close access on the U.S. Southern Border to operations to keep the dangerous drug fentanyl out of our country.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.