This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Local 10 News special report on fentanyl operations at southern US border

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Last week marked the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

More than half of all fatal drug overdoses involve fentanyl.

South Florida is an epicenter for the drug. A recent mass-overdose case involving Spring Breakers in Wilton Manors made national headlines.

Much of the fentanyl that enters the United States comes over the Southern Border with Mexico.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood and photojournalist Jason Writzman went to the border where they received unusual, up-close access with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, and what they were able to document was must-see.

Stanwood filed a remarkable report and spoke with This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss what she saw while at the border.

Click here to see part one of Janine’s report

Click here to see part two of Janine’s report

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

