This Week in South Florida Podcast: May 15, 2022

Yael Herschfield, Daniel Foganhol and Janine Stanwood join the TWISF pod

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Yael Herschfield of the Anti-Defamation League Southern Division and Broward County School Board member Daniel Foganhol. Glenna also speaks with Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood, who received up-close access on the U.S. Southern Border to operations to keep the dangerous drug fentanyl out of our country.

