This Week in South Florida: Yael Herschfield

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida focuses on the developing case of mass murder and hate, both of which South Florida knows all too well.

This time, the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket comes with an apparent manifesto.

The 18-year-old shooter reportedly forecast, posted, and livestreamed his murderous intentions, targeting Black people, citing racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Yael Herschfield is with the Anti-Defamation League Southern Division, and she is the director of incident response and law enforcement initiatives. She joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss what happened in Buffalo, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.