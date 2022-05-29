This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

84º

Since Valentine’s Day in 2018, a mass shooting, particularly in a school, has immediate South Florida connections.

After last week’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community once again had that collective wound ripped open.

So many of those Parkland families are devoting their lives to pushing for change.

Tony Montalto is one of those people. His daughter Gina was among those killed at MSD that day.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

