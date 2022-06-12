85º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Michael Grieco

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

It was supposed to be one of the marquee state senate races, featuring outspoken Miami Beach Democrat State Rep. Michael Grieco versus first term Miami Republican Ileana Garcia.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was supposed to be one of the marquee state senate races, featuring outspoken Miami Beach Democrat State Rep. Michael Grieco versus first term Miami Republican Ileana Garcia.

It was a race that promised drama, conflict, controversy, and vastly different points of view.

But this week, Grieco announced he was dropping out the state senate race and wouldn’t run for another term in the house, which was almost guaranteed.

The reasons for Grieco’s decision reveal some ugly truths about the political process.

Grieco, State Rep. from District 113 that covers parts of Miami Beach, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

