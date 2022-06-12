This Week in South Florida: Michael Grieco

It was supposed to be one of the marquee state senate races, featuring outspoken Miami Beach Democrat State Rep. Michael Grieco versus first term Miami Republican Ileana Garcia.

It was a race that promised drama, conflict, controversy, and vastly different points of view.

But this week, Grieco announced he was dropping out the state senate race and wouldn’t run for another term in the house, which was almost guaranteed.

The reasons for Grieco’s decision reveal some ugly truths about the political process.

Grieco, State Rep. from District 113 that covers parts of Miami Beach, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney