This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: David Rivera

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

David Rivera of Miami has been a fixture in Miami politics for more than 30 years, and not always for the right reasons.

He served in the state House of Representatives in the early 2000s and then got elected to Congress for one term in 2010.

In between and since, he’s been embroiled in one controversy after another, including lawsuits and fines.

One of those fines was for $56,000.

Nevertheless, Rivera is running again for a seat in the state legislature.

He sat down last week for a chat with This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney, whose first question was simply wondering why he was seeking office again.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

