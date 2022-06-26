This Week in South Florida: David Rivera

David Rivera of Miami has been a fixture in Miami politics for more than 30 years, and not always for the right reasons.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – David Rivera of Miami has been a fixture in Miami politics for more than 30 years, and not always for the right reasons.

He served in the state House of Representatives in the early 2000s and then got elected to Congress for one term in 2010.

In between and since, he’s been embroiled in one controversy after another, including lawsuits and fines.

One of those fines was for $56,000.

Nevertheless, Rivera is running again for a seat in the state legislature.

He sat down last week for a chat with This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney, whose first question was simply wondering why he was seeking office again.