This Week in South Florida: Mayte Canino

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Barring any last-minute court order, Florida’s new abortion restrictions are scheduled to start Friday, July 1with fresh attention in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

The high court ruling, and the new Florida law, have women’s health providers trying to determine their course of action.

Mayte Canino is one of them. She is the deputy organizing director of Planned Parenthood for south, east and north Florida.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

