This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava put a tax cut in her proposed $10 billion budget she unveiled this week.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade’s mayor has a plan to cut property taxes in the county, and as always, the devil is in the detail.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava put the tax cut in her proposed $10 billion budget she unveiled this week.

Her proposed property tax cut is small, just one percent, but it’s the first time that millage rate has come down in a decade.

Cava also talked about expanding financial aid for renters and money for homeowners struggling to make mortgage payments.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.