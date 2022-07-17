This Week in South Florida: Jim Mooney

From the Florida Keys to the Florida Capitol, the state rep who represents Monroe County not only has the longest drive to Tallahassee, but some of the most fragile territory in the state.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – From the Florida Keys to the Florida Capitol, the state rep who represents Monroe County not only has the longest drive to Tallahassee, but some of the most fragile territory in the state.

The environmental and development issues in the Florida Keys didn’t make the headlines this session, like abortion and education issues did.

Republican State Rep. Jim Mooney has finished his first term and is running to continue representing the diverse and eclectic constituency of the Florida Keys.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.