This Week in South Florida: Manuel Oliver

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the time since his son, Joaquin, was murdered at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High four years ago, father Manny Oliver has been on a crusade against gun violence, as have so many Parkland families.

Last week, Oliver was among those parents at the White House for President Joe Biden’s ceremony marking the first bipartisan gun safety legislation in 30 years.

For Oliver, it was a moment came to go off script.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

