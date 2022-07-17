This Week in South Florida: Stephen Shelley

One of the most visual indications of rising inflation in South Florida are more cars lined up for free food distributions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Inflation is hitting everyone’s wallet hard.

Just last week it was announced that the inflation rate hit 9.1 percent, the highest in four decades.

One of the most visual indications in South Florida are more cars lined up for free food distributions.

The food banks that supply them, already stretched thin from COVID losses, now face the same supply chain issues that are feeding inflation.

That’s something Stephen Shelley, the President and CEO of Farmshare in Homestead, is grappling with.

