This Week in South Florida: Stephen Shelley

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

One of the most visual indications of rising inflation in South Florida are more cars lined up for free food distributions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Inflation is hitting everyone’s wallet hard.

Just last week it was announced that the inflation rate hit 9.1 percent, the highest in four decades.

The food banks that supply them, already stretched thin from COVID losses, now face the same supply chain issues that are feeding inflation.

That’s something Stephen Shelley, the President and CEO of Farmshare in Homestead, is grappling with.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

