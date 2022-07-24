86º

This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was a gut-wrenching week in the penalty phase of the Parkland shooting trial.

Nikolas Crus is the confessed murderer of 17 souls at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

During this first week of the sentencing phase, prosecutors began laying out their case for the death penalty for the young man who pleaded guilty to it all. This standard part of the criminal justice process is, in this case, anything but standard.

Gail Levine, a veteran prosecutor who has tried some of South Florida’s most high profile cases over her 30-plus year career, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

