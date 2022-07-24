This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

It was a gut-wrenching week in the penalty phase of the Parkland shooting trial.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was a gut-wrenching week in the penalty phase of the Parkland shooting trial.

Nikolas Crus is the confessed murderer of 17 souls at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

During this first week of the sentencing phase, prosecutors began laying out their case for the death penalty for the young man who pleaded guilty to it all. This standard part of the criminal justice process is, in this case, anything but standard.

Gail Levine, a veteran prosecutor who has tried some of South Florida’s most high profile cases over her 30-plus year career, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.