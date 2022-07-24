This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell is looking to go to Washington.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell is looking to go to Washington.

He started by running against Sen. Marco Rubio but decided to drop out of that race and back Democrat Val Demings instead.

He then entered the race for Congress to flip District 27 now held by first term Republican Maria Salazar, but he has a tough primary fight there too against State Sen. Annette Taddeo.

What Russell has that none of his opponents has is a viral presence on Tik Tok which is helping his raise money.

So is Tik Tok the new campaign frontier?

Russell joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.