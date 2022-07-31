This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza

What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes.

That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents.

After those initial objections, another petition by public school parents garnered thousands of signatures in support of bringing back the book, and the change of heart by the board chair brought back the book.

This played out in an election year where education policy and parents’ rights are at the center of state politics.

Alex Serrano is executive director of County Citizens Defending Freedom. Last week he presented 278 petitions to the school board, objecting to a sex education textbook titled Comprehensive Health Skills.

Gina Vinueza is a PTSA leader at Palmetto Senior High and her group, Parents For Children Miami, quickly collected some 2,500 signatures demanding that the school board rescind the ban and reinstate on the textbook, which they did.

Ad

Serrano and Vinueza joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.