This Week in South Florida: Juan Carlos Bermudez

Glenna Milberg

Michael Putney

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for the Miami-Dade Commission in District 12, which covers western Miami-Dade County, are Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez and Sophia Lacayo.

In all, six Miami-Dade County Commission seats will change this election year because of term limits.

Five of those seats have no incumbent.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz is term limited in District 12, and the candidates to succeed him are Bermudez, Doral’s current mayor, and Lacayo, a former Sweetwater commissioner forced to resign after pleading guilty to perjury.

Local 10 News wanted to ask her about that lie, how she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of paycheck protection money and about her positions on county issues, but she did not respond to multiple attempts to contact her.

This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney did speak with Bermudez about the upcoming election, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

