This Week in South Florida: Juan Carlos Bermudez

The candidates for the Miami-Dade Commission in District 12, which covers western Miami-Dade County, are Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez and Sophia Lacayo.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for the Miami-Dade Commission in District 12, which covers western Miami-Dade County, are Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez and Sophia Lacayo.

In all, six Miami-Dade County Commission seats will change this election year because of term limits.

Five of those seats have no incumbent.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz is term limited in District 12, and the candidates to succeed him are Bermudez, Doral’s current mayor, and Lacayo, a former Sweetwater commissioner forced to resign after pleading guilty to perjury.

Local 10 News wanted to ask her about that lie, how she spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of paycheck protection money and about her positions on county issues, but she did not respond to multiple attempts to contact her.

This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney did speak with Bermudez about the upcoming election, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page